Seana Lynne Carson Sells 13,370 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$112,087.40.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BHC opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,304.54%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9320988 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.