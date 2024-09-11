Seana Lynne Carson Sells 13,370 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$112,087.40.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BHC opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.75.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,304.54%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9320988 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on BHC
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.