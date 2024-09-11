Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
ASAI stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
See Also
