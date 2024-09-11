Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.