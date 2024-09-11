Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.91) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.95).

Entain Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 678.86 ($8.88) on Monday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,183 ($15.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 623.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler purchased 555,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,212,019.62). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

