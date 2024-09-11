Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Similarweb Stock Performance

NYSE:SMWB opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.84. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Similarweb by 122.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at $311,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

See Also

