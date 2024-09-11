Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Lifted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 749,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,399,016.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $193,302.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 749,615 shares in the company, valued at $94,399,016.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,098 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,307. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

