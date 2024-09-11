South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 52,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 24,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.47 target price on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Down 1.6 %
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than South Star Battery Metals
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.