South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Shares Down 3.4%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 55,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
About South Star Battery Metals
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
