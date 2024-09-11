Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

SSBK stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern States Bancshares news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $190,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern States Bancshares news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $190,915.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at $789,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,742 shares of company stock valued at $448,035 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

