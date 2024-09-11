SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.