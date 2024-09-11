SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 82,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $408.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $416.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

