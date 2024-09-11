SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
