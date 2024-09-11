Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.58) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.00) to GBX 4,190 ($54.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,520 ($46.03) to GBX 3,920 ($51.26) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,707.50 ($61.56).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,858 ($37.37) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,952.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,143.36. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,728 ($35.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,861 ($50.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, insider Mark Williamson bought 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($26,146.10). Insiders have bought a total of 716 shares of company stock worth $2,028,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

