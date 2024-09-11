Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 5,677.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,707.50 ($61.56).

SXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Spectris to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,520 ($46.03) to GBX 3,920 ($51.26) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.00) to GBX 4,190 ($54.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.58) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spectris

Spectris Price Performance

Spectris Cuts Dividend

SXS opened at GBX 2,858 ($37.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,728 ($35.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,861 ($50.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,952.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,143.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 26.60 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,011.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Williamson acquired 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,832 ($37.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($26,146.10). Insiders have purchased a total of 716 shares of company stock worth $2,028,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.