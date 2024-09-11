Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $91.36 and last traded at $91.17. 1,621,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,906,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,704,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
