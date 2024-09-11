Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$82.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.00.

BRP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$108.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.30.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

