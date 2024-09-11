Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Antero Resources Put Options (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 21,766 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 355% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,785 put options.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 38.5% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Antero Resources by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 84,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

