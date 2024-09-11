Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,684 call options on the company. This is an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 8,132 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

