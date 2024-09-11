Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Exelixis Call Options (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 159% compared to the average daily volume of 2,752 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

