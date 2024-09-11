StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

SWN stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

