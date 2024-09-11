StockNews.com Downgrades Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Sell

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

DCTH stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $274.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

