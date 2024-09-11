StockNews.com Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Sell

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.2 %

MGRC opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $55,950,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3,216.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 248,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 385,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $19,469,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.