StockNews.com Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Sell

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.2 %
MGRC opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.