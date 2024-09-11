StockNews.com Lowers Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Buy

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.