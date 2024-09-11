StockNews.com Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to “Hold”

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

