StockNews.com Upgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Hold

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

MRNS opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

