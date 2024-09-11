StockNews.com Upgrades NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to “Buy”

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $15.96 on Monday. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $464.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 294,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

