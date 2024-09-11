StockNews.com Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to “Strong-Buy”

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 725,072 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

