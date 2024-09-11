StockNews.com Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Hold

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

WTI opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 174.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 252,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 33.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 285,493 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.