StockNews.com Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Hold

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
W&T Offshore Stock Performance
WTI opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
