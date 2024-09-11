Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,314,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189,401 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

