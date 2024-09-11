Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

