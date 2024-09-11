Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

