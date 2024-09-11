Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 11,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $248.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.85 and a 200-day moving average of $250.51.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.