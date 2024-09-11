Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $405.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Get Stryker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $365.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $365.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.