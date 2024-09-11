Stuart Bland Buys 950,000 Shares of Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Bland purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$55,100.00 ($36,733.33).

Envirosuite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Get Envirosuite alerts:

Envirosuite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology solutions. It offers EVS Industrial, an environmental management software; EVS Water, a water treatment software; EVS Aviation, an airport environmental management software; and EVS IoT, a real-time environmental monitoring device.

Receive News & Ratings for Envirosuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirosuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.