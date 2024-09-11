Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 3.8 %

Subsea 7 stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.77. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

