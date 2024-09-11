Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by BNP Paribas in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

OTC SUBCY opened at $16.00 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

