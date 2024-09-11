Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by BNP Paribas in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Subsea 7 Price Performance
OTC SUBCY opened at $16.00 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $19.60.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Subsea 7
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.