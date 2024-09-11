Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $5,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.