SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $20,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 84.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 724,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 332,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 259,152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 50.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 453,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

