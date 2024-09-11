SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SunOpta Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. SunOpta’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $60,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

