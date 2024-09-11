SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
SunOpta Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.82.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. SunOpta’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
