Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 392,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 753% from the average daily volume of 46,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Superior Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

