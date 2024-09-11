Swee Chen Goh Purchases 698 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Swee Chen Goh bought 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.55 ($18.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,229.20 ($12,819.47).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.66%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

