Swee Chen Goh Purchases 698 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Swee Chen Goh bought 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.55 ($18.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,229.20 ($12,819.47).
Woodside Energy Group Price Performance
Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.66%.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Further Reading
