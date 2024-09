Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY) Upgraded to Hold at New Street Research

Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Swisscom Trading Down 0.4 %

SCMWY opened at $64.74 on Monday. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

