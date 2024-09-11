Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Synectics Stock Performance
Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.06. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 205.25 ($2.68).
Synectics Company Profile
