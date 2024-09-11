TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.62.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $220.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.