TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,114 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

