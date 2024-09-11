TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

