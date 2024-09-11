TD Asset Management Inc Buys 7,906 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $63,758,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.