TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

