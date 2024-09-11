TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,777,000 after buying an additional 108,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 252,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.36 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

