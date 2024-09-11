TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

PPL Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.